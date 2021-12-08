Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,443 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,493 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,146,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,787,000 after purchasing an additional 226,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after purchasing an additional 170,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 15.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,470,000 after acquiring an additional 152,012 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,650,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $164.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.07. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.05 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total value of $2,840,159.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.10.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

