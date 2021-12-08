Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.54

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 1469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.43.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $342.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.01 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 21.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 861,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 54.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after purchasing an additional 552,938 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Brick Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,825,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 642,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 913,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,748,000 after acquiring an additional 143,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

