Green Organic Dutchman (TSE:TGOD) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shares of The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TSE:TGOD) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 19,704,275 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 642% from the average session volume of 2,656,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.30. The stock has a market cap of C$89.95 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.77.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (TSE:TGOD)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities.

