Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

Shares of Green Plains stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.10. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $44.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Green Plains’s revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 12.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,302 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

