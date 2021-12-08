Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Dividend of $0.60 (OTCMKTS:GBOOY)

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.5982 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

GBOOY stock opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $36.38.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

