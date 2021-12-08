Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) PT Raised to GBX 295 at Canaccord Genuity

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 290 ($3.85) to GBX 295 ($3.91) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.80% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 195 ($2.59) to GBX 215 ($2.85) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP opened at GBX 181.20 ($2.40) on Monday. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1 year low of GBX 95.36 ($1.26) and a 1 year high of GBX 224.50 ($2.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 198.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 182.33. The firm has a market cap of £387.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.