H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB offers fashion products with a broad and varied selection for women, men, teens and children through retail outlets mainly in Europe. The Company also sells its products via catalogues and the Internet. The women’s collection includes basics to tailored classics, sportswear, maternity clothes, accessories and shoes. The men’s collections include tailored pieces, modern basics, leisurewear accessories, underwear and shoes. The jeans & denim includes traditional five-pocket jeans, trendy fashion jeans and denim models in organic cotton. H&M’s cosmetics department provides a wide range of makeup, skin care and body care products. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB is a subsidiary of Ramsbury Invest AB and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS HNNMY opened at $3.69 on Monday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average of $4.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.29.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

