Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $81.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

