Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $468,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 9,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 20,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.97. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $70.67 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

