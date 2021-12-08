Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $624,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.53 to $114.24 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.34.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

