Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in National Grid were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 4.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 164,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.4% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 408,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,356,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 28.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 44,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6,299.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 57,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter worth $616,000. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NGG opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.01 and its 200 day moving average is $64.83. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.89 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.