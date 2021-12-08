Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.4% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 25,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,719,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the period. First Growth Investment Manager LP increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5,759.2% during the second quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP now owns 11,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $4,088,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 8.0% during the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 5,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $46,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $850.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $663.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $659.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $604.30. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 608.61, a P/E/G ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

