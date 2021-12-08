Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROP opened at $471.93 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $472.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.