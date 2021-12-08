Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 113 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lowered its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after buying an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,446,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 184.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $170,931,000 after acquiring an additional 296,428 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.81.

GS stock opened at $400.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $398.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.92. The company has a market capitalization of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.58 and a 1-year high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 34.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.19%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

