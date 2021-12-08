Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$75.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$67.50 to C$75.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark restated a buy rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$51.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$59.42.

HDI opened at C$43.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.08. Hardwoods Distribution has a twelve month low of C$23.42 and a twelve month high of C$49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$926.03 million and a PE ratio of 9.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

