Head-To-Head Comparison: iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF) and Its Competitors

iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ICOTF) is one of 901 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare iCo Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

iCo Therapeutics has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iCo Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 1.19, suggesting that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iCo Therapeutics N/A N/A -288.85% iCo Therapeutics Competitors -4,188.62% -129.24% -14.11%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares iCo Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iCo Therapeutics N/A -$1.11 million -2.40 iCo Therapeutics Competitors $1.70 billion $122.12 million -0.02

iCo Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than iCo Therapeutics. iCo Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for iCo Therapeutics and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iCo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A iCo Therapeutics Competitors 5242 19270 41509 795 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 83.23%. Given iCo Therapeutics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe iCo Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

iCo Therapeutics rivals beat iCo Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

iCo Therapeutics Company Profile

