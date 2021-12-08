Head to Head Comparison: Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) vs. Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) and Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Ideal Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infineon Technologies 10.53% 14.85% 7.06% Ideal Power -5.26% -21.58% -19.93%

Infineon Technologies has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Infineon Technologies and Ideal Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infineon Technologies $13.22 billion 4.78 $1.40 billion $1.06 45.65 Ideal Power $430,000.00 151.55 -$7.79 million ($0.82) -13.49

Infineon Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Ideal Power. Ideal Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infineon Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Infineon Technologies and Ideal Power, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infineon Technologies 0 3 11 0 2.79 Ideal Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Infineon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.47%. Ideal Power has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 153.16%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Infineon Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Infineon Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Ideal Power shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Ideal Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Infineon Technologies beats Ideal Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications. The Industrial Power Control segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for the generation, transmission, and economy in the use of electrical energy. The Power & Sensor systems segment includes design, development, manufacture, and marketing of semiconductors for energy-efficient power supplies as well as for mobile devices and mobile phone network infrastructures. The Connected Secure Systems designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor-based security products for card applications and network systems. The company was founded on April 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power, Inc. engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology. The company was founded by William C. Alexander on May 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

