Head-To-Head Review: Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) & Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ)

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Erin Energy (OTCMKTS:ERINQ) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.08, suggesting that its stock price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Erin Energy has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baytex Energy and Erin Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 8 1 0 2.11 Erin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus price target of $4.49, suggesting a potential upside of 42.99%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Erin Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Erin Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.43 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.74 Erin Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Erin Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Erin Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Erin Energy

Erin Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Nigeria, Kenya, Gambia, and Ghana. The company was founded by Kase L. Lawal in 1986 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

