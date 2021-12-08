Head-To-Head Review: Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) vs. Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

65.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics 8.38% 2.72% 1.93% Aziyo Biologics -43.12% -140.59% -29.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $93.29, indicating a potential upside of 110.25%. Aziyo Biologics has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.44%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aziyo Biologics has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Aziyo Biologics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $335.66 million 16.14 $71.14 million $0.14 316.95 Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million 1.08 -$21.83 million ($2.11) -2.13

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats Aziyo Biologics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.