Head to Head Survey: Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Atrion and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

MiMedx Group has a consensus price target of $15.75, indicating a potential upside of 113.99%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Atrion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.7% of Atrion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.0% of Atrion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 20.58% 13.39% 12.05% MiMedx Group -12.34% -1,262.51% -16.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atrion and MiMedx Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $147.59 million 8.56 $32.12 million $17.70 39.64 MiMedx Group $248.23 million 3.33 -$49.28 million ($0.33) -22.30

Atrion has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atrion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atrion beats MiMedx Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

