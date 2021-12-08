Head-To-Head Survey: Kubient (KBNT) versus Its Competitors

Kubient (NASDAQ: KBNT) is one of 72 public companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Kubient to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of Kubient shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.3% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Kubient shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kubient and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kubient $2.90 million -$7.89 million -4.24 Kubient Competitors $1.52 billion $66.38 million -6.90

Kubient’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kubient. Kubient is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Kubient has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kubient’s peers have a beta of -11.85, meaning that their average stock price is 1,285% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kubient and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kubient -268.55% -27.05% -25.10% Kubient Competitors -414.75% -35.99% -7.78%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kubient and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kubient 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kubient Competitors 358 1942 2892 54 2.50

Kubient currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.03%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 26.55%. Given Kubient’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Kubient is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Kubient beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Kubient Company Profile

Kubient, Inc. develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

