Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton Sells 21,972 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) CEO Daniel D. Burton sold 21,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $880,198.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 87,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 235,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,177,000 after buying an additional 38,199 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

