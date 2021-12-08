Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($1.95) Per Share

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Health Catalyst in a report released on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo expects that the company will earn ($1.95) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HCAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.49.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $39.70 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

In related news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 29,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $1,609,142.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 148,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,142,436.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 6,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $237,669.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 145,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,949. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 648.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 634,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,745,000 after acquiring an additional 549,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Health Catalyst in the third quarter valued at about $22,054,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 38.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after acquiring an additional 340,087 shares during the last quarter.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

