Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Posted by on Dec 8th, 2021

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.97. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 37,840 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.60 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Company Profile (CVE:HME)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

