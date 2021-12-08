Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.90

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.90 and traded as high as C$0.97. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 37,840 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$90.60 million and a PE ratio of 250.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 8,800 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a 100% working interest in 8,024 net acres of land in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.