HempCoin (THC) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. HempCoin has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and $177.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,076.72 or 0.99812721 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00047255 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004406 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00032829 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.47 or 0.00925787 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002007 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 264,353,539 coins and its circulating supply is 264,218,389 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

Buying and Selling HempCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.