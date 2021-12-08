Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report sales of $162.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $160.20 million to $165.60 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean reported sales of $132.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year sales of $508.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $506.04 million to $511.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $522.41 million, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $530.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $33.40. 663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,856. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $807.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $36.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.