Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.960-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.420-$0.500 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 196,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,242,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.53 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,483 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

