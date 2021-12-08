High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.85 Million

Equities research analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) will announce $41.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.04 million to $43.01 million. High Tide posted sales of $18.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 122.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $144.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $142.80 million to $146.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $285.13 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $332.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). High Tide had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 32.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HITI. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of High Tide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut High Tide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins cut their target price on High Tide from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on High Tide in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.75 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, High Tide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.56.

NASDAQ:HITI opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 314.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 36,684 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of High Tide by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 312,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 142,570 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Tide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $369,000.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.