Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 56,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 732,152 shares.The stock last traded at $44.32 and had previously closed at $44.02.

HIW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.35.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,709,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

