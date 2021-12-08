Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,676.13

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,676.13 ($22.23) and traded as high as GBX 1,723.60 ($22.86). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,716 ($22.76), with a volume of 46,343 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.54) to GBX 1,995 ($26.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,779.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,676.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.83.

In other news, insider Alan Giddins acquired 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,744 ($23.13) per share, for a total transaction of £36,972.80 ($49,029.04).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.