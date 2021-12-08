Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 37.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INOV. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovalon by 77.8% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,255,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,789 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Inovalon by 241.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 735,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 520,104 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 669,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,805,000 after acquiring an additional 491,401 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,938,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inovalon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,141,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $41.06 on Wednesday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 120.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INOV. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

