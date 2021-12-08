Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.39 and a one year high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

