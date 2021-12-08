Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $817,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

PFE stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

