Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,906,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,977,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.57%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.65, for a total transaction of $256,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total transaction of $77,311.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,505 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

