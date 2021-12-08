Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned 0.08% of QuinStreet worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,670,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 5.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,508,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,967 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 188,707 shares of company stock worth $3,214,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

