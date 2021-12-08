Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Sells 74,800 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 74,800 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFPI opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $93.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

