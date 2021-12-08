Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Takes $987,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 95.6% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes in the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 16,480.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Diodes from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research decreased their target price on Diodes to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $133,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $66,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,697 shares of company stock worth $9,802,864 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $111.51 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $65.89 and a fifty-two week high of $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.41.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Diodes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Diodes

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

