Hive Market Capitalization Tops $652.76 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $1.71 or 0.00003385 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $652.76 million and $75.20 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000183 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000659 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004370 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000351 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 382,607,030 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

