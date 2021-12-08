HollyGold (HGOLD) Price Hits $0.30 on Exchanges

HollyGold (CURRENCY:HGOLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 8th. HollyGold has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $130,452.00 worth of HollyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HollyGold coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HollyGold has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HollyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00058109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.37 or 0.08630460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.78 or 0.00060750 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00081271 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,752.11 or 1.00154753 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002790 BTC.

HollyGold Coin Profile

HollyGold was first traded on May 25th, 2020. HollyGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,704,196 coins. HollyGold’s official Twitter account is @HollyGoldWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “HollyGold (HGOLD) hopes to create a happy and prosperous environment for its coin holders. HollyGold’s VIP Premiere Club allows its coin holders to have a chance of chasing their dreams of becoming the next “Shinning Star”. “

HollyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HollyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HollyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HollyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HollyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HollyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.