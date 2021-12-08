Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Honda’s 2030 Vision, which reveals the future path of the auto giant, augurs well for growth. The company’s focus on the development of electric vehicles (EV) and self-driving cars bodes well amid the changing scenario in the automobile industry. Honda has been undertaking frequent collaborations to expand business and bolster prospects. As part of the global restructuring move, the firm has been taking steps to control costs and optimize production capacity. However, Honda is battling semiconductor supply deficit which is forcing it to slash production targets. Honda has also lowered its fiscal 2022 sales and profit forecasts. Rising commodity costs and high research and development (R&D) expenses are likely to dent its near-term margins. Rising debt levels also plays a spoilsport. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Honda Motor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HMC opened at $28.89 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Honda Motor by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 41,462,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,248,000 after purchasing an additional 29,947,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,756,000 after buying an additional 368,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,644,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,097,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,098,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,063,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

