Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.50.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.00 on Wednesday, hitting $204.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,451. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.55 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

