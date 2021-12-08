Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.
NASDAQ HOFT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.
About Hooker Furniture
Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.
Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.