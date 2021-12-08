Hooker Furniture (HOFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) will be announcing its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $162.52 million for the quarter. Hooker Furniture had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 5.64%.

NASDAQ HOFT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.91. Hooker Furniture has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 57,234 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Hooker Furniture by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hooker Furniture by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Hooker Furniture from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

About Hooker Furniture

Hooker Furnishings Corp. is a home furnishings marketing and logistics company. It offers worldwide sourcing of residential casegoods and upholstery, as well as domestically-produced custom leather and fabric-upholstered furniture. The company operates its business through three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery.

