Hovnanian Enterprises (HOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 9th. Hovnanian Enterprises has set its Q4 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The construction company reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $690.68 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE HOV opened at $104.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.13. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $146.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 327.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construct, market, and sell single-family attached town homes and condominiums, urban infill, and planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding Operation, Financial Services, and Corporate.

