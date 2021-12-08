Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE HUBB opened at $209.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a 52-week low of $149.07 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Hubbell by 20.2% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 165,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,858,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hubbell by 285.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 166,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after purchasing an additional 123,488 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 139,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

