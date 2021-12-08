Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on BOSSY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOSSY remained flat at $$11.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

