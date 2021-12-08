Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Shares Up 1.2%

Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.83. 218 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.48.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Humankind US Stock ETF stock. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,143,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249,014 shares during the quarter. Humankind US Stock ETF makes up approximately 39.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Humankind Investments LLC owned approximately 57.87% of Humankind US Stock ETF worth $59,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humankind US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.