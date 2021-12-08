Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 453,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,280,000 after buying an additional 22,265 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 159,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 5.5% during the second quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 218,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Huron Consulting Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $61.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $224.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.08 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

