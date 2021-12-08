Hydra Trading Down 16.3% Over Last Week (HYDRA)

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00020260 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $39.03 million and $607,566.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00058076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,354.18 or 0.08722262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00081004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,017.79 or 1.00195369 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 16,711,348 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Buying and Selling Hydra

