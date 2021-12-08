I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $57.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.43, but opened at $52.73. I-Mab shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 2,387 shares traded.
IMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.
I-Mab Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
