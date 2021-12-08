I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $57.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.43, but opened at $52.73. I-Mab shares last traded at $52.05, with a volume of 2,387 shares traded.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

