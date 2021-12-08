i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily Purchases 53,370 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.06 million, a PE ratio of -68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.
i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.
i3 Verticals Company Profile
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.
