i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily Purchases 53,370 Shares

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) CEO Gregory S. Daily purchased 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, with a total value of $996,951.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.06 million, a PE ratio of -68.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in i3 Verticals by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 186,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 21,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 6,677 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 111,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 77,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

IIIV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

